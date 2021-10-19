Weather Blog: Changing Weekend Forecast

Good Tuesday bloggers,

Not often do I get caught off guard when it comes to weather. Today, was one of those days. Our forecast was for mostly sunny and windy with highs in the 70s. That was 99.9% correct.

A small, thin, band of scattered showers rapidly formed around Paola to Baldwin City 1030-11 AM. They increased and raced east, along and south of the river, exiting Jackson county by 1230 PM. If you experienced a shower, it lasted 5 minutes and could have been rather heavy. The rest of the sky and day were mostly sunny.

How did I find out? Meteorologist Wes Peery was walking on the Plaza and texted me, "IT'S RAINING WHAT". I thought he was joking or wanted me to finish the sentence, LOL. #1 rule of weather..."Look outside because you never know." This from Gary Lezak.

Here was a look outside around 1120 AM on the Plaza. KSHB 41 which is 3 blocks from this location saw a few drops!

Jeff Penner

This is a view of the cumulonimbus cloud that produced the shower. As it moved east, it was falling apart. There are not many rain shafts left in this picture captured around noon.

Jeff Penner

Now, what is next? The forecast becomes complex this weekend, but we have the latest details in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.