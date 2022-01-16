Weather Blog - Chiefs Forecast: Here comes the sun

Good morning bloggers,

It is very cold, cloudy and with light winds to start this big playoff Sunday game day. A disturbance is approaching aloft, and this is very good. Why? Because the wind will swing across and increase a bit from the southwest and then northwest tonight, which will clear out these clouds.

A Cold Start

It is cloudy to start today, and I just analyzed the satellite pictures and clearing is just a few hours away. By the time you get out to tailgate, the sun should be coming out with temperatures warming up to near or maybe just above freezing.

Chiefs Forecast

There are three big NFL Playoff games today: Here in KC, in Tampa Bay, and in Los Angeles. The biggest weather concern is in Tampa. Thunderstorms have already raged through most of Florida this morning. This is the storm that brought Kansas City our winter wonderland yesterday and the slick conditions, and it has now reorganized.

Morning Radar

There is a chance of another band or two of rain and thunderstorms to approach and move through the Tampa region, and this would have an impact on the game there. Here is the forecast map for noon today, which is 1 p.m. Tampa time at kickoff for the first game of the triple header:

Afternoon Forecast

The weather in Los Angeles and Kansas City is much nicer!

Have a great day and GO CHIEFS!!!!!! Our prediction is for the Chiefs to blow out the Steelers 34-16. Hopefully the Chiefs are focused!

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes reading the weather blog. Have a great day.

Gary