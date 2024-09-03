Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Chiefs game weather and Kansas City the next 10 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are tracking a front and small weather system for Thursday-Friday. This will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Now, yes we have a big game Thursday. We also have big Royals games tonight and Wednesday.

The weather looks great for the Royals.

We could use some widespread rain, just not Thursday afternoon and night. Details on the weather for the Chiefs game and the next 10 days is in the 4 minute video below.

