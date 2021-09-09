Weather Blog - Chiefs Weekend Forecast

Good morning bloggers,

The NFL season begins tonight on KSHB-41, NBC!!! I am rooting against Tom Brady as always, but I am usually left disappointed. And, then it will be Red Friday! Let's take a look at this strange weather pattern.

Let's begin with the latest tropical storm. Tropical Storm Mindy quickly developed yesterday and now it is zipping off to the east and out into the Atlantic Ocean. Mindy didn't have time to strengthen much, but it is still producing up to around 5 or 6 inches of rain over northern Florida and Georgia. The LRC has helped Weather 20/20 predict Tropical Storm Claudette, Hurricane Elsa, Tropical Storm Fred, Major Hurricane Ida, and now Tropical Storm Mindy with four to seven months notice. This latest prediction was made on February 1, and we picked out the landfall target perfectly, as you can see below:

Mindy

The next named storm will be Nicholas. Here is the list:

Hurricane Names

Back in KC, the weather couldn't be calmer. The flow aloft is from the northwest:

500 mb Flow Today

A big "anticyclone" is located over northern New Mexico today and it is keeping that drought going out west, and as it inches our way, it will help heat us up. An "anticyclone" is the opposite of a "cyclone" or low pressure circulation. This is a rather strong feature on our map today. By early next week, the anticylcone will retreat to the southwest, and the jet stream will begin dipping farther south. A dip in the flow, a trough is strong to our east today, and by Tuesday another one will swing across our area bringing a chance of rain and a cold front.

500 mb Flow Next Tuesday

The temperatures will be heating up ahead of this front, and it will be a hot and nice weekend to open up the Kansas City Chiefs season.

Chiefs Planner

Here is the forecast for Saturday, September 11, 2021: It was quiet after all of the airplanes stopped flying on 9/11/2001, 20 years ago Saturday, and it looks quiet over most of the nation this year. I remember that day on my Facebook fanpage:

Facebook.com/GaryLezak fanpage, so join in the conversation if you have a chance. I remember this day quite well, as I was doing my radio updates on KFKF at the time when the first plane went into the Twin Towers. A few minutes later we realized what was going on. It's hard to believe it has been 20 years since that day!

9 11 2021

New data is rolling in and we will keep you updated on KSHB-41 News. Go Chiefs! Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. Have a great day!

