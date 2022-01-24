Weather Blog - Chiefs Win & The AFC Championship Game Day Forecast

Good morning bloggers,

13 Seconds! THIRTEEN SECONDS! Or should I say 1:54? Or, maybe 1:02? At 1:54 left in the game, Josh Allen, the QB for the Bills, had just thrown a TD pass, and the 2-point conversion, to take a 29-26 lead. We all knew that there was enough time for Patrick Mahomes magic to happen. We all knew that with high confidence he would do it. And, in 52 seconds the Chiefs scored on an incredible pass and then a just as incredible run by Hill to give the Chiefs the lead 33-29. Then, we also thought that 1 minute and 2 seconds may be just enough time for Josh Allen. And, it was. With 17 seconds left Allen takes the snap and throws a perfect pass for the TD and lead. The Bills now lead 36-33 with THIRTEEN SECONDS left. I thought they would squib kick the kickoff to take some time off the clock and they did not. The Chiefs got the ball, and MAGIC MAHOMES threw two perfect passes including the last one to Kelce for 25 yards. On that pass, he threw it just as Kelce was making the move to go inside, and the ball was thrown so perfectly. Some will wonder how open he was, but realistically it was a PERFEFT Throw and we needed every extra yard. Butker makes the 49-yard field goal and we win the flip in OT.

Mahomes

As we celebrate today, we will look ahead to Sunday's forecast for the AFC Championship game. And, the weather for the NFC Championship game. It is looking nice for both locations:

Championship Game Day Forecast

The weather looks quiet nationwide, and we know how bad the weather can be at this time of the year in KC. It is looking dry for the game with temperatures in the 30s or 40s at kickoff. We will narrow in on the exact forecast later today on KSHB-41.

The weather pattern may get blocked up over the Pacific Ocean in the next ten days.

Upper level Flow

This blocking is forecast by most models to develop next week.

Upper Level Flow Next Week

If this block forms, there will be an increased chance of storm systems as we move into next week. Between now and then it is looking dry.

Today's Weather:

A cold front is moving through this morning. The wind will increase from the north and temperatures will drop. It warmed up to 45 degrees overnight. This warming will last into the noon hour where we may reach the 50s, and then temperatures will fall this afternoon.



Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. Have a great day!

Gary