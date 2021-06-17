Weather Blog - Clouds help this morning & then the heat moves in

Good morning bloggers,

These clouds are somewhat of a blessing and a surprise this morning. Last night as the 10 PM show was approaching, I was tracking this:

These thunderstorms were tracking our way last night and they made it all the way into Kansas City. We are now left with the clouds which will take a while to clear. By early this afternoon the clouds will have fallen apart and the wind will be increasing from the southwest. This will lead to temperature jumping up high into the 90s. If it doesn't hit 100 degrees today, it has a very good chance of doing so tomorrow. Remember, it has been almost three years since KC reached 100°, on July 12, 2018.

That thin line shows an outflow boundary. This has moved through and cleaned our air this morning. The wind will help with air quality as well today. And, then tomorrow, the wind will be rather light and some pollution is more likely.

Sunny & Rainbow with the clouds

Sunny & Rainbow The Weather Dogs got out early today to investigate the cloud cover. Here is a picture on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City at 7 AM.

The strong cold front is still due in Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will be much cooler by Monday. Between now and then it will sizzle. So, let's take these clouds this morning as a blessing.

Look at Tuesday Morning's forecast temperatures from the American Model:

Now that looks refreshing. 50s in KC with 40s just north. We will discuss this cold front, our hot weekend, and the best chances for rain today and tonight on 41 Action News.

