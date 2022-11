Happy Veterans Day,

Thank you to all who have served our country.

Well, the cold air has arrived if you didn't notice. At least as the cold air came in, we received more beneficial rain with amounts .50"-1.50".

This has given us almost as much rain between Oct. 24 to now as we received from July 1 to Oct. 23.

Jeff Penner

When will it warm up? We are 20 degrees below average.

Any snow?

Details are in the 3 1/2 minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay warm and healthy.