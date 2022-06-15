Weather Blog: Cold Front Tonight

Good Wednesday bloggers,

We have broken two record high, low temperatures Monday and Tuesday. The lows were 81° and the records were 79°. So, we have not seen a temperature below 80° since 11 AM Sunday. That is amazing.

At the same time, hard to believe, but we are not having an official heat wave. It takes three straight days with highs of 95° or higher. Monday was 97°. Tuesday was 93°.

Jeff Penner

We may have an official heat wave that starts this weekend and ends next week. Between now and then we are tracking a cold front. Take the word "cold" with a grain of salt.

Last night as the Super Moon was rising there were areas of low clouds that blocked the moon at its biggest appearance on the southeast horizon. The moon rose at 9:35 PM. I was able to capture this at 9:58 PM from our Power and Light Skyview. It would have been much bigger just 10 minutes earlier.

Jeff Penner

Details on the cold front, any thunderstorms, and possible heat wave are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay cool, hydrated and healthy