Weather Blog: Comfortable Temperatures, Smoke, the Next Rain Chance

Lows this morning were around 60° give or take 2-4 degrees. Yes, there were many locations seeing lows in the upper 50s.

The smoke from the western Canada and Pacific Northwest wildfires became really thick over our sky Sunday. It will be that way the next few days.

Jeff Penner

Also, it may or may not be hard to believe, but many locations need rain. Especially after the heat wave last week. Olathe has seen just 36% of average rainfall the last 30 days.

The heaviest rain during the last month occurred across northern and northeast Missouri and 40-90 miles south of Kansas City.

Details on the smoke, and how long our comfortable summer temperatures will stick around and when our next chance of rain arrives are in the four and a half minute video below.

