KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Could March weather madness affect Royals' Opening Day?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

We are starting the week with calm weather, but there is a front sitting in the region. The end of the week into the weekend will become more active. Let's go through this.

TODAY:

These were the temperatures as of 4 p.m. Monday. It was 75° at Emporia, Kansas, just an hour down Interstate 35. The Kansas City area was in the upper 50s. We had a lot of clouds today, but no rain. If there was more moisture, we would have seen periods of rain and thunderstorms much of the day.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY:

The front will stay to the west with a lack of moisture. We will see more sun, especially Tuesday. So, we will see highs in the 60s while the 70s remain out west.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY (OPENING DAY, 1ST PITCH 3:10 p.m.):

Gulf moisture will be streaming north, so the warm front will start to activate with showers and thunderstorms. The question is where will the front be located when this occurs, as the front will start moving north.

Jeff Penner

Right now, it looks like the front will be across northern Missouri by afternoon. This would mean a windy, warm & humid 1st baseball game of 2025. That means pitchers beware as the wind will be blowing out with warm and humid air. Warm and humid air is less dense than cold air, so the ball carries more. Add in a gusty wind blowing out...Pitchers beware.

THURSDAY (7 a.m. to noon):

Right now, the best chance to see scattered thunderstorms is during the morning as the warm front approaches and at night when the gulf moisture becomes thicker.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY NIGHT:

This is when warm front will light up with widespread thunderstorms. At this time it looks like it will be located across northern Missouri. The location of the front and the timing of any thunderstorms is still not set yet.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

This day looks dry, windy, warm and humid as the warm front surges way north. Highs will be in the 70s.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

A storm system will track across the Plains making for an active weekend of weather. There is a chance to see strong thunderstorms Saturday.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

There are signs that the storm system will track to our south, putting us on the colder side of the storm. This would mean Sunday has a chance to be windy and cold with a steady rain and no joke here, some wet snow. If you look closely at KC you see a small blue and white area. Now, if it snows the chance of it accumulating is quite low.

Jeff Penner

Have a great week.

Stay healthy

