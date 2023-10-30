Watch Now
Weather Blog: Creepy Cold Front

Jeff Penner
Posted at 2:33 PM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 15:33:16-04

Good Monday bloggers,

Our weather pattern is calming down a bit, but we are still tracking a strong cold front for later tonight. It will not bring any precipitation, but it will make for a rather cold Halloween. Last year it was 71! This year it will not be 71.

We saw between 4" and 8" of rain in our area the last week, give or take an 1-2". This week will be much drier.

When is our next rain chance? Any warmer air in the forecast?

Details are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a happy and safe Halloween and great week ahead.
Stay healthy

