KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Daily scattered showers & thunderstorms

We are in a pattern where we will see daily scattered showers and thunderstorms.

This morning, there was a small area of scattered showers in northwest Missouri tracking southwest at 10 mph.

So, if you are heading to the Chiefs' training camp in St. Joseph this week, keep an eye to the sky.

We have seen below-average temperatures 14 days this month, one day at average and five days above average.

How long will this cool-for-July weather pattern continue? Are any widespread rain and thunderstorms in the forecast?

Details are in the 5-minute video below.

