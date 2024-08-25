Weather Blog: Dangerous Heat, then Changes

Good Sunday bloggers,

Before we get to our heat there is a hurricane affecting the big island of Hawaii. It is Hurricane Hone, a category 1. Flash flooding is an issue on the big island. Hone will exit the big island by Monday and will stay south of the rest of the Hawaiian islands. Now, the other islands will have increased wind, rain showers and possibly rip tides.

Jeff Penner

The tropics are rather active in the Pacific. There is a category 4 hurricane, Gilma, and another system that is about to become a tropical system.

Gilma is a small category 4 hurricane and should weaken before it reaches Hawaii and stay north of the Hawaiian islands.

Jeff Penner

Now to the heat.

We are in for some hot August weather the next 2 days. This will bring our days with highs 90° or higher to 23 which is below the average of 36.

We have not seen a heat wave officially as it takes 3 straight days with highs 95° or higher for that to occur. Our hottest temperature of the summer, so far, was 98° back on June 24th.

There is a reason we have not seen a heat wave this summer and why overall it is a cooler than average summer for KC, that is the weather pattern we have been in. The LRC weather pattern that set up in October and November 2023 is still cycling and it has allowed for fronts and rain chances to intercept the heat before it gets out of control around here.

Jeff Penner

Now, yesterday, the heat got out of control in Medicine Lodge, KS. It climbed to 115° which was the hottest temperature in the USA Saturday. We reached 89° while it stayed in the 70s and low 80s across central Missouri due to clouds and rain. The map below is not the high temperatures for those locations.

Jeff Penner

The high heat was held back Saturday by the clouds and rain to our east. That will not be the case today.

How long will the heat last? Can the LRC come through again keeping us from a heat wave? Will Labor day weekend be nice or stormy?

Details are in the 6 minute video below

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.