It is hard to believe November is 2 days away. As October becomes November we are looking at temperatures much above average by 10 to 20 degrees.

Jeff Penner

We are also still looking at a rainfall deficit since July 1st of around 9" which means we remain in a drought.

Details on the much warmer than average temperatures and next chance of beneficial rain are in the six and a half minute video below.

