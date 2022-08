Good Sunday bloggers,

How clear was it this morning? It is so clear we could see Venus ahead of the sunrise.

Jeff Penner

We are in for some great summer weather today with highs in the low to mid 80s along with a light north breeze. The great summer weather will continue through Tuesday.

We will see some changes as we head into the end of next week and next weekend.

Let's go day by day through Friday in the five minute video below.

Have a great week, stay healthy