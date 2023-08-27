Weather Blog: Day by day through Labor Day

Good Sunday bloggers,

The weather pattern around here is going to be tame for the last days of August into September. That is good news for the Labor day weekend, but there are many locations that need rain after the longest heat wave in 10 years and a mostly miss on the rain Saturday.

Here are radar estimated rainfall totals from the last two days. Your rain gauge may read different.

Jeff Penner

The tropics on the other hand are going to be rather active.

We go day by day through Labor Day, search for the next chance of rain and look at an active tropics in the almost five minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy