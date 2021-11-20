Weather Blog: Day by day through Thanksgiving weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Saturday bloggers,

Before we get to the national weather through Thanksgiving weekend, I want to show a few photos of the Lunar Eclipse Thursday night that myself and son took.

It was a great night to view a lunar eclipse Thursday night. It was clear with dry air, eliminating the haze. However, it was a bit cold.

These pictures are courtesy of Skyler (my son) and myself. He took the early ones at 1 a.m. School and a math test prevented him from staying up longer. So, I took the peak eclipse pic. But, Skyler had to sharpen it a bit as I am not the photographer he is.

We used a Nikon Coolpix B500.

The next total lunar eclipse we can see will occur May 15-16, 2022.

Jeff Penner

Today we had a super Saturday sunrise with a cirrus cloud. This cloud did not prevent the sunrise creating a

silhouette of Kansas City.

Jeff Penner

We have seen periods of wind from all directions the last several days and this has covered yards with leaves. Today is a great day to get some leaves up. Sunday will be good, but a bit breezy from the north. Monday will be a good day to do the leaves with less wind, but it will be cool with highs in the 40s. Tuesday will see highs in the low 60s, but south winds may gust over 30 mph making it tough to do the leaves.

Jeff Penner

It is hard to believe that it is Thanksgiving week. Will there be any storm systems to hamper travel?

The three and a half minute video below goes day by day through Thanksgiving weekend across the U.S.

We end with the super 10 Day forecast and a look at the forecast for the big Sporting KC and Chiefs games.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.