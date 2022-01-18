Weather Blog: Day by Day to the Divisional Sunday

Good Tuesday bloggers,

That was a great game Sunday with Mahomes throwing 5 TD's in 11 football minutes! Since we have Mahomes we have another game to play at Arrowhead this Sunday. We are going to go day by day to divisional Sunday.

First, we are in a mostly dry weather pattern the next 7 days. We are in a dry flow as systems race in from the northwest. The storm that ended the snowflake contest is in the North Atlantic. So, we do not expect much, if any, precipitation between today and Sunday. However, we are in an up and down temperature pattern.

Jeff Penner

Let's go through this forecast.

TODAY:

We will have a south to southwest breeze at 5-15 mph under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Since, most of the snow has melted in our area, we should see highs reach 50°-55°.

A cold blast arrives tonight around midnight.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY:

It will be mostly cloudy, windy and very cold with temperatures all day 15°-20° and wind chill values around 0°. A period or two of flurries and very light snow is possible, but we do not expect any accumulation. We will watch it.

Jeff Penner

On the wider view you can see are small band of light snow and flurries is the start of a more substantial storm system along and south of I-44.

Jeff Penner

On the even wider view you can see we are in the southern edge of the Arctic air. This means it can leave quickly. Temperature will be in a 100 degrees range from the 80s in south Texas to around -20° in the Dakotas!

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY:

After lows plummet to the single digits we will struggle to the teens under a partly cloudy sky.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

The wind will swing around to the southeast. So, after lows in the single digits we will see highs rebound to the 20s as a warm front approaches. The cold front in the northern Plains will race through Friday night leaving the Arctic air well north.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

The warm and cold fronts from Friday will race through, leaving a weakening cold front to our east and a new warm front to our west. Notice, the Arctic air will be north of I-80 and leaning away.

We will see highs 35°-45° with a light northwest to north breeze.

Jeff Penner

CHIEFS SUNDAY:

On the wide view we are in a large warm sector of an "Alberta Clipper" system that is tracking southeast across the upper Midwest. Alberta clipper systems originate in western Canada and race southeast. On their south side you get big warm ups and mostly dry weather followed by a cold blast. On their north side it stays cold and you can get accumulating snow. Right now, it looks like we are well south of the clipper in the warm sector. The cold blast behind the clipper would arrive Monday or even Tuesday.

Jeff Penner

Timing of the system will be everything. We could even pull the 50s into our area. Now, if the clipper tracks much farther south, then we could be colder. We will follow this all week long.

Jeff Penner

Have a great week, stay healthy.

GO CHIEFS!