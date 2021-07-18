Weather Blog: Decreasing Rain Chance, Increasing Temperature

Good Sunday bloggers,

The chance of rain today is lower than yesterday as a a bit drier air moves in from the east and northeast. We have a hazy sky and this is mostly due to smoke from the western wildfires. It has been in our sky for quite awhile and unfortunately it will be in our sky most of the rest of the summer. The smoke may get thicker during the next week.

Below is a map of the smoke as of Sunday morning. You can see it is quite widespread and thick across the northern USA and Canada. A north flow aloft may bring this thicker smoke south. It is over 20,000 feet up and should not cause issues on the ground. But, it make for hazy days and interesting sunrises and sunsets.

Jeff Penner

We look into the week ahead as we see decreasing rain chances and increasing temperatures. Could we see our first heat wave of 2021? Remember, a heat wave is three consecutive days with highs 95 or higher.

Details are in the six and a half minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.