Weather Blog: Dense Fog, 1-2 month's of rain, and some snow for Christmas

Good Saturday bloggers,

Mother Nature is giving us presents for Christmas whether we like them or not. They are dense fog, 1-2 month's worth of rain, much colder air and snow.

It is a foggy day before Christmas eve as areas of near zero visibility are along and west of I-35 as of 8 AM. This fog will drift into the city this morning, but also we will see the fog gradually dissipate leading to a nice, but mostly cloudy afternoon with highs around 60°.

435 and 69 in Overland Park (830 AM)

Jeff Penner

The Legends (830 AM)

Jeff Penner

VISIBILITIES AS OF 8 AM:

Jeff Penner

Then, we turn our attention to a rather big storm for Christmas eve through Tuesday. Two months worth of rain, much colder air and a "White Christmas" for some will be produced by this storm.

Some locations may see 2-3" of rain on Christmas eve. Remember 1.57" of rain is the entire December average.

Jeff Penner

There is a lot going on in the weather. So details are in this almost 8 minute video below.

Have a great holiday weekend and stay healthy

Merry Christmas