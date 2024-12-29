Weather Blog: Dense Fog Exits then Series of Weather Changes

Good Sunday bloggers,

After a 2nd straight night and morning of widespread dense fog, it is starting to roll out of here.

As of 8 AM it was still very foggy in many locations, but drier air drifting in from the west is starting to push the zero visibility east and out. The drier air is moving in from the west as a weak surface trough moves by.

The surface trough is part of a small system that is bringing the higher clouds you see over the fog. These high clouds have sprinkles and rain that is mostly evaporating before it reaches the ground, also known as "virga". A few drops may make it to the ground.

This system is trailing a huge storm system in the eastern USA.

This storm system brought quite a bit of severe weather Saturday from east Texas to Alabama, including 41 tornado reports.

The storm system will bring more severe weather today from Virginia to Florida. There may be a small area of severe weather in Ohio and eastern Indiana as well. The risks today are level 1 & 2 of 5. Yesterday the risks were levels 1 to 4 of 5. Even if there is less severe weather today, the rain and thunderstorms may bring delays to east coast airports. Those delays can ripple across the USA.

We are tracking a storm system for Monday-Tuesday then a possibly bigger storm system next weekend followed by the potential to see very cold air.

Our latest thinking on all these changes are in the 6 minute video below.

