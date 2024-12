Good Saturday bloggers,

There are 3 main weather topics today.

1. Widespread dense fog

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

2. A severe weather outbreak this weekend in the south, southeast and eastern USA.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

3. A storm system for our area Monday-Tuesday

Jeff Penner

Details on these 3 topics and more are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Happy New Year!

Stay healthy