Weather Blog: Drizzle, fog, freezing fog and a big storm system

The weather pattern has become rather interesting as we have seen two smaller systems affect our area on the 8th and today. These systems are making it tough for the sun to shine through the clouds.

We are now turning our attention to the chance of dense fog, perhaps freezing fog tonight. And then, a big storm next week. Also, will we see snow before Christmas?

There is much to go over, so the details are in a longer than usual video below. It is seven minutes long.

