Good Saturday bloggers,

This nice fall weather is starting to become a problem as it has not rained in 25 days. This dry and nice weather is allowing drought conditions to explode across not only our area but much of the USA.

Jeff Penner

45% of the USA is now in drought, level 1-4.

Details on the drought and chances of rain are in the 4 minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy