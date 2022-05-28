Weather Blog: Dry for 99.98% of the Memorial Day Weekend

Good Saturday bloggers,

We don't want rain on the Memorial Day weekend and we don't really need the rain. During the last 30 days we have seen around 200% of average rainfall south of I-70 around 115% of average north of I-70. The driest location are around Carrollton and Marshall Missouri. Those locations are 90-100% of average which is not too bad during the wettest weeks of the year.

Jeff Penner

That being said, Memorial Day weekend, is on average, the wettest weekend of the year. It is hard to keep it dry for the entire holiday weekend. The 2022 version of Memorial Day weekend will come as close to 100% dry as possible. The only fly in the ointment is a disturbance that tracked out of Colorado last night. It generated an area of rain and thunderstorms in central Kansas around midnight. This moved east and the part heading to our area weakened. The strongest part affected southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma.

Jeff Penner

Once this area moves by, we are in for a mostly sunny, windy and very warm to hot Memorial day weekend.

How hot? How windy? When is the next chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms?

Answers to those questions and more are in the three minute video below.

Have a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend.

Please do NOT drink/text and drive as a Drunk/texting while driving warning is in effect.