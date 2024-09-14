Weather Blog: Dry Since the 4th of July

Good Saturday bloggers,

We have really dried out the last 2 months. Officially, at KCI we are nearly 7" below average rainfall since the 4th of July. There are areas that are not as dry, such as northwest Missouri and a few locations in Johnson county. But, overall it is drying out fast.

Jeff Penner

We fell below average for the year at the end of July. We are 4.75" below average for the year and 4.82" below average since July 26th. So, on July 5th we were doing good, about 2" of rainfall above average.

Jeff Penner

Today it looks like it wants to rain with a low overcast, and as you can see above we need the rain, but we are not going to see rain. There may be some mist around this morning. But that's it.

Jeff Penner

The good news with this dry pattern is that it has been good for outdoor activities. Actually, one of the main rain events of the last month occurred at Arrowhead for 1 hour before the season opener. And, it mainly occurred only at Arrowhead.

There will be no rain for the 2nd game of the season at Arrowhead. It will be rather warm and humid, hot in the sun, as highs reach the mid to upper 80s.

Jeff Penner

Mizzou takes on Boston College today in Columbia, MO. The weather looks great there as well.

Jeff Penner

So, when is the next chance of rain?

The answer to that question and more are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy.