Weather Blog - Drying Out & Warming Up

Good morning bloggers,

It is going to be another cloudy July day in KC, with a little sun breaking out later. What is going on with this weather pattern? In today's blog we will take a look.

I do know that there were heavy downpours all around KC, but if you lived on the south side of the KC metro area you were not in that soaking. Take a look at the rainfall totals:

Rainfall Amounts

Areas from Osage City, KS and Ottawa, KS northeast to the Plaza and east to Lee's Summit never had any of the heavier downpours. We at least did have wide spread rain, so even the lower amounts helped the garden a bit.

Things are changing today and high pressure will be developing to the north. The center of a high pressure area will be forming over Iowa & Minnesota. The wind blows away from high pressure and towards low pressure. And, the air sinks near the middle of the high pressure center, and spreads out from there. This usually results in dry weather and sunshine, but it may take a while for us to see that sun.

Friday Evening Surface Forecast:

Friday Afternoon

The data came in last night and it shows this forecast for the next 15 days:

Rain Forecast Next 15 Days

This American model, the GFS model, came out early this morning with the bulls-eye of almost no rain at all right over us. Look at that light green shade, which shows around 0.01" over 15 days which is really nothing. Hopefully this is wrong. The jet stream is going to reach its weakest strength and farthest north position in the next three weeks. This means it will likely be dry for a while with a gradual warming trend. We will have an increasing chance of a heat wave in the last week of the month or the first week of August as well. More on this possibility next week.

For now, it will be a mostly cloudy day with increasing sunshine over the weekend with little to no chance of rain.

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the blog and sharing in this weather experience. I hope you have a great Friday.

Gary