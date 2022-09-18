Weather Blog: End of summer heat wave is likely

Good Sunday bloggers,

The day started with a "fire in the sky" as the sun was rising through rain shafts and exiting storm clouds.

The fourth to second last full days of summer are going to really feel like it as we have potential to see our third heat wave of the summer. The previous two heat waves were July 21-23 and Aug. 5-7. A heat wave is three straight days of 95° or higher.

Today is day number one.

Jeff Penner

The last full day of summer will see a fall cold front arrive. How cool will it get? Will we see any rain from the change in weather?

Answers can be found in the five minute video below.

Have a great week ahead and stay healthy.