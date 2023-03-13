Weather Blog: Kansas City's end of week storm, cold blast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Monday bloggers,

This has been a rather mild winter, so of course, during the last week of winter we are having one of our colder stretches of the season.

The last full week of winter is going to have many weather changes and there will be impacts on St. Patrick's Day.

Let's go through all of these changes.

TODAY:

A large cold airmass is dominating the USA. Florida is the only warm spot with temperatures in the 80s. We will struggle to a high in the mid 30s with wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY:

A brief warming trend will begin after lows around 20°. We will see more sunshine with a light wind (S 5-15 mph) allowing highs to reach the upper 40s to low 50s.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY:

This will be the warmest day of the week as gusty south winds to 40 mph take our highs to the 60s. The cold air has retreated, but for a very short time.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY:

This is where the weather will get interesting as we will see a period of rapid weather changes.

First, the day will start mostly cloudy and windy with temperatures warming to the low 60s. As you can see a strong cold blast is on our doorstep with a big drop in temperature over a small distance. The front is timed to move through KC between 5 and 8 p.m. This is not set yet. For argument sake, let's say it moves in around 7 p.m.

Jeff Penner

Rain and a few thunderstorms will likely increase Thursday afternoon with temperatures around 60°.

Then, between 7 p.m. and midnight, we will see temperatures drop from around 60° to the 20s. The rain and thunderstorms will either end and then it is windy, very cold and dry. Or...

Jeff Penner

Or we see the rain and thunderstorms change to a brief period of ice then snow. The rain followed by no snow could still lead to slick spots as any water could freeze as there will not be enough time for it to evaporate by the time the temperature drops to below freezing.

The scenario of rain to ice to snow will ensure a rapid deterioration in road conditions Thursday evening. We will know more, as usual, as we get closer.

Jeff Penner

ST. PATRICK'S DAY:

We do know one thing whether we see ice and snow or not. It will be a very cold St. Patrick's day, so bundle up if you are headed outdoors, like to a parade.

Any snow will be long gone, but it will be mostly cloudy, windy and cold with perhaps flurries. It will not be too unlike today, Monday.

Jeff Penner

Highs will struggle to the 30s with wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

Jeff Penner

Have great week and stay healthy.