Good Saturday bloggers,

Before we get in to the weather we want to let you know that we are doing School Day at the "K" again this year, Thursday, May 11th. We will have some new and exciting experiments.

Jeff Penner

We are in for some great weather this weekend. Next week we are tracking a small system and a bigger storm system. In between the storm systems we are looking at fantastic weather.

Details are in the four minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.