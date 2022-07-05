Weather Blog: Excessive Heat Warning for parts of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are in an Excessive Heat Warning today through Thursday as heat index values will reach 105°-110°. The good news is that two cold fronts are showing up after Thursday.

Jeff Penner

Did you know that heat is the no. 1 killer of weather related deaths per year? It is not even close. Here is the 30 year-average of deaths per year from 1991-2020. An air conditioned car can go to 140° in 10 minutes if out in the sun with the windows closed and air off. Please do NOT leave the kids, pets or anyone in the car.

Jeff Penner

Details on the heat and end of the heat are in the five-minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay safe and healthy.