Weather Blog: Excessive Heat Watch vs. Thunderstorms

Jeff Penner
Good Sunday bloggers,

We are in an Excessive Heat Watch from Monday through Thursday. But, notice at this time, it is a watch, not a warning. This is because there is uncertainty on how hot it will get. This is due to the chance of thunderstorms.

The first chance of thunderstorms with this set up arrives this afternoon. Here is a radar image from 7:40 AM Sunday.

So, what will win out? The excessive heat or the thunderstorms?

Details are in the video below.

Have a great week
Stay healthy

