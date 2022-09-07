Weather Blog - Extreme heat & Hurricane Kay threaten L.A.

Good morning bloggers,

Weather extremes are quite impacting over the western United States. Triple digit heat with highs in the inland valley's of Los Angeles reaching 112° again today. At the same time, a hurricane is about to affect Southern California. It is extremely rare to have direct impacts from a hurricane in Los Angeles and San Diego, but it does appear some heavy rain and thunderstorms may spin around this system over the weekend.

The NFL season will kickoff in Los Angeles Thursday night on NBC, shown right here at KSHB-41 tomorrow night. It will be near 100 degrees in LA near the stadium, and it will cool off a bit during the game.

Hurricane Kay At 7 AM This Morning:

Hurricane Kay

Kay had intensified into a Category 2 hurricane. It is one of three hurricanes that we can see on this satellite picture:

Hurricane's Kay, Earl, and Danielle

Hurricane Kay, Hurricane Earl, and Hurricane Danielle are all shown on this satellite picture. Danielle and Earl are out over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and both of these will spin around upper level storm systems in the next three days and it will end up weakening those systems. Kay will approach Southern California.

Tracking Hurricane Kay

The latest track from the National Hurricane Center shows this system getting rather close to San Diego before falling apart by early next week, and weakening into a tropical depression by Sunday night.

As this system spins by Southern California, it will bring some relief from the heat and potentially some very heavy rain.

Upper Level Flow Today

There is an "anticyclone", which is the opposite of a cyclone. A cyclone is any low pressure center, such as a hurricane, a tornado, a strong storm system. We call these cyclones. The anticyclone is the "heat wave creating machine", and it is strong right now over the southwestern United States. This will break down and shift east as Hurricane Kay approaches.

Surface Forecast Saturday

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog. Have a great day! We will go in-depth as we track these weather changes on KSHB-41 News today and tonight.

Gary