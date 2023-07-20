KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Refreshing in Kansas City for few days but serious heat building next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Thursday morning bloggers -

We are still waking up pretty soupy across the region as our cold front has stalled to our south. But don't fret there is hope!

The front has stalled a bit to our south sooo it's still very soupy out there this morning! Certainly 'air you can wear'. But by this afternoon expect to breathe easy... that humidity will be falling fast today and it's going to be so refreshing today & tomorrow! @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/KU0qlYmi5U — ☀️ Cassie Wilson (@CassieKSHB) July 20, 2023

That will leave us with a really nice forecast for the rest of today and through Friday. There is a slight chance for some isolated showers early tomorrow morning mainly south of I-70. But they should be light and non severe.

KSHB 41

This weekend we are tracking the potential for some storms to form. We are sitting along the edge of this ridge of high pressure, which leaves us in a set up for storms I like to call "ridge riders." These tend to be more conditional storms and lend themselves to be pop ups storms in the afternoon-evening. So don't cancel your weekend plans just have a way to stay up to date with radar!

KSHB 41

Speaking of high pressure... I've got some news you may not love. We are watching for our first heat wave of the season. That ridge has bought a one way ticket to Kansas City. And I say one way because right now we aren't quite sure of when this heat streak will end.

KSHB 41

KSHB 41

Much of next week is forecast to be well above average for this time of year, so it's safe to say the dogs days of Summer are here to close out the month. Be prepared for 3-5 days of significant heat next week. Think upper 90's maybe even some triple digits across the region, and that is before we add in a heat index. So get set to sweat and as soon as we see relief we will let you know!

—