KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Falling temperatures, warming trend, spring forward

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday bloggers,

We may be springing forward this weekend, but winter does not care. A disorganized storm system will be exiting today. And, as it does a north wind at 15-25 mph will arrive along with periods of drizzle and a few rain showers.

Snow was falling in Nebraska and northwest Iowa Friday morning. We will not see snow, but we will see the cold. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s across Nebraska and Iowa.

This afternoon we will be north and east of the main rain and south of any snow.

FRIDAY NOON:

It will be windy and cold with temperatures dropping into the low 40s. The wind will be north at 15-25 mph along with a few rain showers and drizzle.

FRIDAY 4-6 PM:

It will be windy and cold with temperatures dropping into the 30s with wind chill values in the teens and 20s. The wind will be north at 15-25 mph along with a few rain showers and drizzle.

SATURDAY MORNING:

The sky will have cleared allowing temperatures to drop in to the 20s. The wind will be from the north-northwest at 10-20 mph allowing wind chill values to drop to the low teens.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

The sun will be out and this will help temperatures rise to around 50°. So, it will be a sunny, breezy and cool day with northwest winds at 10-25 mph.

SUNDAY:

The warming trend really begins. After lows in the 20s, 100% sunshine and a south-southwest breeze increasing to 10-20 mph will take highs to the low 60s. Highs will reach the 70s Monday and Tuesday.

THE NEXT RAIN CHANCE AFTER TODAY:

A system Tuesday night-Wednesday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Right now it looks like it will be mostly east. We will have more on this during the weekend.

The rain with this system was the first measurable rain since January 25th as February was quite dry with only 2 small snow events. Now, there are still locations waiting for measurable rain.

These are radar estimated rainfall totals from Thursday to 6 AM Friday. The biggest rain occurred in southwest Missouri where 2"-5" of rain fell. There was some flash flooding and we will have more on that below as today is the last day of Severe Weather Awareness week.

In the KC area amounts ranged from .50"-1" south of I-70 to .25"-.50" north of I-70. There were some thunderstorms on the leading edge of the rain Friday. Locations that saw thunderstorms received 1"-2" of rain including a few locations just north of I-70.

There are many areas in northern Missouri still waiting for measurable rain. They may have to wait another week.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————

SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK:

Today is the last day of Severe Weather Awareness week and the topic is flooding. Did you know when it comes to severe weather, flooding is the #1 killer per year. Overall the biggest weather killer is heat.

Flooding kills around 90 people per year with tornadoes around 70 and lightning at 36.

It is very easy to avoid being a flood fatality statistic. "TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN." If you see flowing water, simply turn around as it takes just 6" of flowing water to float an SUV.

Yes, there are situations where the 6" or more of flowing water come racing in while you are driving. Always be aware or avoid areas that are prone to flash flooding when you are out in flash flooding situations.

A Flash Flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flash flooding. A Flash Flood Warning is issued when flash flooding is imminent or occurring.

A Flood watch and Flood warning are for slower flooding usually due to overflowing creeks and streams. But, even an overflowing creek or stream can lead to flash flooding.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————

SPRING FORWARD:

Let's end on some good news. This weekend, Saturday night, we set our clocks ahead one hour. So, yes we lose an hour of sleep, yes, it is a 47 hour weekend, but the sun will set at 7:20 PM on Sunday.

Also, this is a good time to check the fire alarm batteries.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy