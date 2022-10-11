Weather Blog: Finally! Some Rain

Good victory Tuesday bloggers,

That was a wild game last night, but a win is a win! It will also be a win if your yard or farm gets some rain today and Wednesday.

We have been tracking 2 rain chances.

1. The first round is moving through this morning, affecting locations along and east of I-35. Amounts in KC will be a trace to .25". East and south of KC amounts will be .10"-.80".

This afternoon will be mostly dry and rather windy. South winds will gust to 35-40 mph.

This was the radar from around 730 AM. You can see most of the rain was along and east of I-35.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY NOON:

The main rain will be located from southwest to northeast Missouri. We may see a lingering shower.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY 4 PM:

It will be rather windy with south winds gusting to 30-40 mph. A few showers are thunderstorms are possible as highs climb to around 80°.

Jeff Penner

2. The second rain chance will move in 12-2 AM and end 5-10 AM Wednesday. This round will affect most locations. The data shown below misses northern Missouri. Keep in mind the exact location of the heaviest rain is not set yet. It could shift west, east, north or south by 50 miles from what is shown below.

Total rainfall will be .10"-.50" for all locations. Some may see a trace to .10", some may see 1"-1.50". Since we are nearly 9" below average rainfall since July 1st this will not end or even dent the drought, but it is better than nothing.

TUESDAY 7 PM:

We will be looking to the west a northwest as the second system arrives. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is not out of the question in our area.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY 7 PM-MIDNIGHT:

Areas of rain and thunderstorms will develop west and northwest of KC. A few may contain hail as we are in a level 1 of 5 risk of severe weather.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY MIDNIGHT-5 AM:

The rain and thunderstorms will track east across most locations. It will move fast, so amounts will not add up much and some locations may get missed. This data has far northern Missouri getting missed.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY 5-10 AM:

The rain will exit quickly to the east followed by a nice afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 70° along with less wind. The wind will be 10-20 mph from the west and northwest.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST:

Most locations will see .10"-.50". A few locations may see 1"-1.5" and some may see under .10". This data has the heaviest just southwest of KC and hardly any rain from northeast Kansas to northern Missouri. This is not set yet.

Jeff Penner

In summary, the best rain chances are now to noon and midnight to 7 AM tonight into early Wednesday.

Jeff Penner

After Wednesday rain chances are back to zero for 5-10 days.

Have a great week and stay healthy

