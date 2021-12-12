Weather Blog: Fire Weather Watch

Good Sunday bloggers,

We have seen everything but winter like weather this December.

One of the biggest and deadliest severe weather outbreaks in USA history started 160 miles east of KC on Friday. Here is one of the massive tornadoes that was illuminated by lightning in the bootheel of Missouri as it was moving northeast at 60 mph Friday night.

Thank you WeatherNation for this footage from Hayti, MO.

Jeff Penner

Temperatures in the first 11 days of the month are running around 10° above average. We have seen 1 day with highs in the 70s, 5 in the 60s, 2 in the 50s, 2 in the 40s and 1 in the 30s. The average highs drop from 47° to 43° during the first 11 days of December. We are about to have 3-4 days where temperatures will run 20° to 40° degrees above average.

The 12th of December marks the 27th day in a row without measurable precipitation in Kansas City. Friday did see trace-.02" east of I-35. Most rain occurred east of Jackson and Clay counties. This follows a rather wet period from October 6th-November 10th.

So, now with the dry ground, low humidity and warmer temperatures along with the wind you get a Fire Weather Watch issued by the National Weather Service. Here is their statement.

* WIND...South to southwest at 15-20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.

* HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Additionally, poor humidity recovery overnight will result in

drier fuels Sunday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.

The Fire Weather Watch is centered on our viewing area. The pink in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles is a Red Flag (Fire Weather) Warning. There is a mix of wind and winter advisories and warnings in the western USA. A Freeze Warning is located in south Texas with high wind warnings and wind advisories in the northeast USA.

This weather will impact the Chiefs game. It will be windy, possibly affecting kicking and throwing. Tailgaters will need to keep the plastic ware secure and use caution when grilling. There was a huge grass fire out at Arrowhead last week.

How warm will it get this week? Any broken records? Any rain in the forecast? Any snow in the forecast?

Details are in the 6 minute video below.

GO CHIEFS!

Have a great week and stay healthy.