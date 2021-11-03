Weather Blog - First Freeze to 71° by Sunday

Good morning bloggers,

We had our first freeze this morning. Here is a gorgeous picture of a perfect leaf. There are many of these all over the city right now. Take a minute and experience this gorgeous fall season:

First Freeze

It dropped to 31 degrees this morning for our first freeze, and there is a chance of another one tonight. And, then how does 71° sound? It was actually 32° officially yesterday morning, but that may have been just above 32°. In other words, it may have been 32.1° which is still above the freezing point! Anyway, officially the first freeze will go down as November 2, 2021.

Jeff Sattler took this picture in the KC metro area this morning. We had some dense fog and frost develop as the sunrise was in progress this morning. The fog will burn off and we will end up with some sunshine later. Expect a high temperature of 49° today.

Taken by Jeff Sattler

A huge warm up is heading our way. A big ridge aloft is forming and moving overhead over the weekend. As this ridge moves across the Rocky Mountains and out over the plains, our winds will increase from the south and temperatures reaching 70 degrees or warmer will be likely in a few spots.

Ridge Forms

Then, by mid-next week, a negatively tilted trough will zip out into the middle of the nation.

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog! It will be a fantastic fall day, let's enjoy it.

Gary