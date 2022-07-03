Weather Blog: First potential heat wave of 2022

Good third of July bloggers,

We had a rare start to a July morning with a low overcast and some fog. The sun will break through the low clouds this afternoon and there may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm, but rain chances are dwindling.

Jeff Penner

We are looking at a high potential for our first heat wave of 2022. I know that it is hard to believe after the hot stretches in June. But, it takes three straight days of 95° or higher to have an official heat wave.

How hot will it get? When is the next cold front? When is the next chance for widespread rain?

Answers are in the five minute video below.

Have a happy, safe and healthy Fourth of July weekend.