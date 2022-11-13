Weather Blog: 1st snow accumulation is possible

Good Chiefs Sunday bloggers,

The cold has planted itself across much of the United States, which puts KC in the middle of the cold. So, if a storm system were to track through we are set up for a chance of snow.

Well, there is a storm system to track. It will move into the southwest U.S.A. tonight, into the southern Plains Monday and then east of the Mississippi river Tuesday. This means KC is in the path for some of its precipitation later Monday, Monday night and early Tuesday.

Jeff Penner

Could we see our first snow accumulation of the 2022-23 winter season? Will it end the Snowflake contest (1" of snow)? Will the roads be slick?

Answers based on the latest data are in the five-minute video below.

Have a great week ahead, stay warm, stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!