Weather Blog | 4 days down, 3 to go!

Good Tuesday bloggers,

The heat wave continues, but at least we are passing the halfway point. Also, before the heat wave ends, it will change a bit for our area.

So far, we have seen temperatures officially below 100° with extreme humidity. We are about to see a lowering of the humidity, but that will allow an increase in the temperature.

We are tracking the arrival of a cold front and the chances of tropical storm Harold, which is affecting south Texas, bringing us rain this weekend.

Let's go through this.

There are three features to track on the satellite picture.

The first is the massive upper level high, heat dome, anticyclone, heat wave creating machine centered near KC. The second is the remnants of Hilary that have become part of a deep moisture flow entering Canada rotating around the heat dome. Third is Tropical Storm Harold, which is entering south Texas around the south edge of the heat dome.

Jeff Penner

First, let's track Harold as it rotates around a decreasing and retreating heat dome.

By 3 a.m. Thursday, the storm will reach New Mexico.

Jeff Penner

Around 8 p.m. Friday, Harold will be in eastern Colorado.

Jeff Penner

And by midnight Saturday, southern Nebraska will feel the effects of the storm.

Jeff Penner

Sunday, it will be moving into our region.

There is still uncertainty on how much rain it will produce, as it could be very weak and bring just a few showers. There is a trend in the wetter direction.

We will have more on this throughout the week.

Jeff Penner

Now to the heat and the cold front.

TODAY:

These are temperatures/heat index values at noon.

We will still be in the 95-100 degree temperature range with heat indices around 115-125. This is due to a light east wind which keeps the high humidity in place.

Jeff Penner

These are temperatures at noon.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY:

The wind on Wednesday will come more from the southwest. This will push the higher humidity to the northeast.

But, this will allow temperatures to rise higher. We will have the chance to reach 100, officially, for the first time this summer (needs to occur at KCI).

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY:

This has the chance to be the hottest day yet as highs reach 100-105, possibly 105-110 to our southwest. Heat index values may actually be a tad lower at 110-120.

Who's counting at that point?

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

The cold front arrives!!!!

Friday is still going to be a hot and humid day. The extreme humidity may get pushed back south over us. Highs will still be in the 95-100 range.

If the front is slower, it may be hotter. If the front is faster, it may be around 90 for the high with extreme humidity.

A few thunderstorms are not out of the question.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

This will be the day to celebrate as we see highs in the 80s with a bit lower humidity. It will feel like fall.

The weather is looking great for the Chiefs game that will be shown on KSHB 41.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

Look at these temperatures. It depends on the rain.

If it is cloudy and raining all day, highs will be in the 60s and 70s! If it rains for half a day, highs will reach the low 80s.

It may feel like winter! LOL!

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.