KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Kansas City's freeze warning, searching for rain and a comet

We have three main topics. First, there is a good chance for a freeze. Second is our search for rain and third is the chance to see a comet with the naked eye.

THE FREEZE:

A cold front will surge through later tonight on northeast winds at 15-25 mph. Tuesday will be a breezy and cool day with highs struggling to 60°.

Tuesday night will see a surface high pressure settle right near KC. This means we will see light winds with a clear sky and dry air. This will maximize our cooling, also known as radiational cooling. We are going for a low of 29°. This is still a light freeze, but it means bring in the tender plants.

This cold air mass will exit quickly, so that by the end of the week into the weekend, highs will be back to the 70s, perhaps 80°. Thursday is the first day we see highs back in the 70s.

SEARCH FOR RAIN:

During the last three weeks, temperatures have ranged from the 90s to 40s back to the 80s to near 90° and now to the upper 20s and 30s. Yet, there has not been a drop of rain. Today makes 20 straight days without measurable rain.

We have been tracking a storm system that will drop into the western United States at the end of the week. It now looks like it will stall out there for two to three days before heading to our area early next week. Once it gets here, it will be moving fast and be weaker. But, it SHOULD bring us a period of rain next Monday, give or take a day.

This the forecast map for next Monday at 7 p.m. If this is right, we will get at least .10"-.50" of rain.

THE COMET:

There is one advantage to this very dry weather pattern. We have mostly clear nights with dry air that allow the eye to see the sky very clearly. This week is a good time for clear skies as there is a comet passing by our part of the solar system. It can be seen with the naked eye, but best with binoculars.

This picture was taken Sunday night about 7:30 p.m. with an iphone near Americus, Kansas, which is northwest of Emporia. This was put on Facebook on the Friends of the Flint Hills page.

So, when is it visible? The best viewing is each evening through Oct. 21, looking west about 45 minutes after sunset. Sunset today is at 6:41 p.m., and sunset Tuesday is 6:39 p.m.

The comet will get higher in the sky each day, but it will get smaller as it moves away. This graphic shows where it will be each night, 45 minutes after sunset. Obviously, away from city lights is best.

