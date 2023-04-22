Weather Blog: Freeze warning, then rain chances

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in for an unseasonably cold, possibly record-cold weekend. A record low high may be set today followed by a record low low tonight. A record low high is the coldest high temperature for the day.

The record low high for today is 49°, the record low low for Sunday is 32°, both are in jeopardy.

Jeff Penner

Record low highs and low lows are in jeopardy around the region as well.

What is in store for the rest of the week that includes the NFL draft? Details are in the five-minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.