Weather Blog | Freezing fog sets in Saturday morning

Watch the latest forecast any time.
1.jpg
Posted at 8:48 AM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 10:14:57-05

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are in an interesting weather pattern for this first weekend of December. This morning we had areas of dense freezing fog and now we are tracking two storm systems.

The fog made for some pretty scenes from our Skyview camera network.

1.jpg
3.jpg

The scene from our One Park Place Skyview showed the thick frost that formed in areas that had the freezing fog. It looks like it snowed, but it was all frost. If you parked outside and had to leave before 9 a.m., you likely needed an ice scraper. After 9 a.m., mother nature will help with the frost as temperatures warm above 32°.

7.jpg

Details on these two storm systems and the chance for more freezing fog are in the five-minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

