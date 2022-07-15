Weather Blog - Friday morning lightning, thunder, some rain

Good morning bloggers,

It's Friday! We are greeted with an overcast sky, rain showers, thunderstorms and temperatures near 80 degrees this morning. The clouds moved in by 4 a.m., and they acted like a blanket — we didn't drop below 80 degrees in many spots.

6:28 a.m. radar:

6:28 AM Radar

6:45 a.m. radar:

6:45 AM Radar

The showers and thunderstorms are drifting southeast at around 10 mph. We need the rain, but this system is unlikely to bring more than 0.10" of rain in most spots with many of us only seeing sprinkles. These are almost "sprinkle thunderstorms," but I am sure there are a few heavy downpours in the middle of some of these cells.

There will be a weak front stalling in our area Saturday. It is forecast to stall just south of KC, and this should place us in an area for potential heavier rain and thunderstorms Saturday night into early Sunday.

Forecast Valid Saturday Night At Midnight

I need to do a bit more analysis on where the heavier thunderstorms will be located. We could use a good drink of water on our lawn and garden.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy this morning with showers and possibly a thunderstorm possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a few drops to maybe up to around 0.10". So, not much! It will become sunny later this afternoon. High: 94°

Cloudy this morning with showers and possibly a thunderstorm possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a few drops to maybe up to around 0.10". So, not much! It will become sunny later this afternoon. High: Saturday: A slight chance of morning thunderstorms, then hot and humid with a partly cloudy sky. The chance of rain increases to 40% Saturday night. Heavy thunderstorms are possible. High: 92°

A slight chance of morning thunderstorms, then hot and humid with a partly cloudy sky. The chance of rain increases to 40% Saturday night. Heavy thunderstorms are possible. High: Sunday: A chance of morning thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy and slightly cooler. High: 87°

Outlook for next week: It looks like we will make a run at 100 degrees within the next 10 days with a couple of those chances showing up next week.

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog.

Have a great Friday Night In The Big Town,

Gary