kSHB 41 Weather Blog | Friday morning snow in Kansas City before weekend warm up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Friday bloggers,

We are tracking a band of snow that is moving east at 50 mph. It is not a big storm, but a little can go a long way. It is going to arrive at the worst time, the morning rush hour, 6-8 AM. Temperatures will drop to 28°-30° during the snow, so all surfaces will have a chance to become slick. There is treatment on the roads, and that will help.

Jeff Penner

Let's go through this.

TODAY:

The snow will arrive 6-8 AM and exit 10 AM-noon. It may take until 1-2 PM to exit the eastern viewing area.

Jeff Penner

Total snowfall will be a dusting to 1". 1"-2" is possible 30-50 mile east of KC. All surfaces will have a chance to get slick as it is coming in before the sun angle can help and temperatures will drop to 28°-30° during the snow.

Jeff Penner

Here is a summary of the weather timeline for today.

The snow begins 6-8 AM and ends 10 AM-noon leaving a dusting to 1" on most surfaces. Roads will become slick this morning, but improve this afternoon as temperatures rise to the low and mid 30s. The wind will be from the north to northeast at 15-25 mph, making wind chill values between 15° and 25°.

Tonight will become clear and very cold with lows in the teens. This will freeze up any leftover moisture/slush as early as 7-8 PM.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

We will see 100% sunshine and a west wind 10-20 mph. This will bring highs to the 30s. Saturday night we will see lows in the mid to upper 20s as the west wind continues.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

Then, wow! Sunday will see 100% sunshine and this will take high temperatures to the 50s with a west to south wind at 10-20 mph.

Jeff Penner

You can see the weekend temperature timeline. We start at 15° Saturday morning and end at 55° Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will not drop much Saturday night due to a southwest wind.

Jeff Penner

Once we see highs back to the 50s Sunday, highs will be in the 50s to low 60s for much of next week. We may make a run at 70° on Wednesday. Small systems may bring a few showers Monday night and a bit more rain on Thursday.

Have a great weekend.

Stay healthy.