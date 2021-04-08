Watch
Weather Blog - From 40s Today To 70s Tomorrow

Posted at 8:21 AM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 09:39:42-04

Good morning bloggers,

The center of our current storm system is over central Missouri and moving east. We are on the back side of this storm and we will get some rain off and on today. Temperatures, as a result will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees most of the day. And, then there is a big warm up tomorrow, then again Sunday.

Here is a video blog for today:

Warmer Friday

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the Gabbing With Gary blog, and hopefully you were able to watch today's video blog. Have a great day.

Gary

