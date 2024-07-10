Weather Blog | Goodbye Beryl, scattered thunderstorms, 1st potential heat wave

Good Wednesday bloggers,

We are tracking three main weather items as we say good by to Beryl.

Those items are scattered thunderstorms tonight through Friday, our first potential heat wave and then a cold front.

Jeff Penner

Let's go through this.

As of 5-6 a.m. this morning Beryl was centered in northern Indiana. It was racing northeast into New England and southeast Canada. There is a smaller system in southwest Minnesota, southeast South Dakota and northwest Iowa dropping south behind Beryl. This system will get to Missouri this evening.

Take a look at Las Vegas. At 3 a.m. Vegas time it was 100°! It was 91° in Portland, Oregon. So, it can always be worse when it comes to weather.

Jeff Penner

TODAY:

It will be a nice day with highs 85°-90°, moderate humidity and a west breeze at 5-15 mph. By 5 p.m. scattered thunderstorms will be dropping south through Iowa.

Jeff Penner

TONIGHT:

The scattered thunderstorms will drop south into Missouri and eastern Kansas between 5 p.m. and midnight. They will get to KC after 7-9 p.m. We do not expect severe weather, but some thunderstorms may contain small hail and 20-40 mph wind gusts along with very heavy downpours. Lows will drop to the 60s.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY MORNING:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger until 7-9 a.m.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

After a break, new scattered thunderstorms will be possible after 3-4 p.m. as we track a few more disturbances from the northwest. Also, a front is forming in the area. Any thunderstorms could produce a 20-40 mph wind gust with very heavy downpours. We will see highs in the mid 80s, while it is 95°-100° across central and southern Kansas.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY NIGHT-FRIDAY MORNING:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be lingering Thursday night into much of Friday as disturbances continue from the northwest. Also, the front forming in the area is becoming a warm front.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

We will see highs around 90° with a chance of more scattered showers and thunderstorms as our warm front starts it trek north. Highs from Salina to Wichita will reach 100°.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

Here comes the heat. In order for there to be a heat wave it needs to be 95° or higher, three straight days. Right now it does not look like day one is Saturday.

Our highs will reach 90°-95° along with high humidity. This will bring heat index values to 100°-110°. Highs will be around 105° in central Kansas with lower humidity. So, if you want drier heat head west. But hot is hot. There will be a south breeze at 10-20 mph that may help a bit.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

This may be day one at 95° or higher as we climb to the upper 90s. Our humidity will stay high keeping heat index values at 105°-110°. A southwest breeze at 10-20 mph will help some. Highs will remain around 105° in central Kansas.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY:

This looks like day two with a high 95° or higher. But, look a cold front is approaching. Highs are in the low 80s across northern Iowa.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY:

This will be day three with a high 95° or higher, making it an official heat wave. However, if the cold front is faster or clouds move in faster, then we may not reach 95° Tuesday. This would keep us from having our first heat wave. We shall be following this the next several days.

Highs in Iowa are in the 70s! If the front does not move through Tuesday, it will by Wednesday or Thursday. We will see highs drop to the 80s. The only way we would have highs in the 70s is if we see rain behind the front. That is not totally out of the question.

Jeff Penner

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy.