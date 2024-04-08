Weather Blog: Good Eclipse Viewing and next Chance of Rain

Good solar eclipse Monday bloggers,

The moon will be blocking the sun the most in our area at 1:54 PM when 90% of the sun will be covered by the moon. The weather looks great.

Jeff Penner

The last 2 days were sunny, but the wind was gusting to 40-45 mph which would have been annoying to stand outside. So, we are in great shape today with temperatures in the 60s along with a light wind and abundant sunshine.

Remember to wear the special protective glasses. Cameras, binoculars and telescopes require solar filters. Your are also taking a risk of ruining your cell phone camera as well without a filter.

Now, what about in the path of totality across the USA? It does cross southeast Missouri.

The clouds may be too extensive in Texas and Arkansas. In southeast Missouri there will be high cirrus clouds, but they should be thin enough to see the eclipse.

The Pennsylvania and New York part of the path may see an area of clouds too thick as well. Otherwise, the rest of the path looks pretty good.

Our area is in a sliver of more sun in between a storm retreating to the north which brought the windy weekend and a new storm forming to the south.

TUESDAY:

Look at the path of totality at 5 AM Tuesday. It is pouring rain down there, so great coordination between the storm and the eclipse.

We will have periods of high and mid level clouds, so today is the best for a clear sky.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY:

Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms will track along and south of I-44. Yes along the path of totality and yes south of our area. Our only rain chance through next Monday is Wednesday afternoon and evening. We may see a few rain showers.

Otherwise, it will be dry through Friday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

THIS WEEKEND:

It will be a dry weekend with highs in the low 80s. It will be windy Saturday, but it looks great for the big Sporting KC game at Arrowhead Saturday evening. Right now it looks dry and windy with temperatures in the 70s.

RAINFALL FORECAST TODAY-NEXT MONDAY:

3"-6" of rain will fall from basically the "path of totality" and all points south.

We will see none to a trace-.25" and that depends on any showers Wednesday.

Our next chance of thunderstorms is right after the next 7 days, next Monday night-Tuesday.

The details are still not certain, but there is a storm system that should bring a nice round of rain and thunderstorms. Some may be severe.

Have a great week and enjoy the eclipse.

Stay healthy.