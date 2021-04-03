Watch
Weather Blog: Great Easter Weekend Weather

Jeff Penner
Posted at 8:36 AM, Apr 03, 2021
Good Saturday bloggers,

Happy Easter weekend for those that celebrate. We are looking at some great spring weather this weekend. The weekend started with a beautiful sunrise.

Sunrise today was at 7:00 AM on the dot. Sunrise on Easter will be at 6:58 AM. We gain nearly 2 hours of daylight during the next 6 weeks and average temperatures rise 20 degrees.

Our next storm arrives Wednesday. Could we see severe weather? We could use some rain, without severe weather.

Details on our next storm system are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

